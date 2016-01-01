Seabrooke sought a cure. He went to a Carleton Rescue store and explained that he needed a way to get across a 60-plus-meter gap. They had just the thing: a rope gun made for chairlift rescues called the Line Launcher. Seabrooke bought a canister of string—some 950 feet of it—and hiked back up the Chief with a few friends. There were a few promising launches. The third time, he got very, very close. He had enough string left for one last shot.

It arced perfectly across the gully and caught in a tree. His friends burst into cheers—as Seabrooke watched the string on their end slip off the edge. “I think I cried then,” he admits. “I was really, really disappointed.”

A few weeks later, two highliners from Seattle, Ben Plotkin and Karl Marrs, came to town, interested in rigging a bigger line. Seabrooke told them about his struggle on the Itus. With the help of the Americans—and the Line Launcher—they finally rigged it. Seabrooke envisioned himself soloing the line that weekend, but instead, he faltered and decided to wear a leash. The Americans had used a nylon webbing that he wasn’t used to. “It was ridiculous,” he says, “so loose and so high.” The line was harder than anything he’d ever tried. “It was really humbling.”

By the end of the day, he’d made it across the line, albeit with many falls. He’d crossed it—but so had the Americans. “Part of me was a little upset that I didn’t get to be the first one to walk it, but I saw it was possible.” Plotkin and Marrs left the string across the gully, so the next weekend, Seabrooke returned to re-rig it. His friends camped on one side of the gully while he hiked to the other. It was a treacherous trail: he had to bushwhack his way through the trees, tiptoe across ledge traverses, and climb up fixed ropes. But he successfully pulled the webbing across and rigged the line. This is it, he thought.

On the way back, he stumbled, and a sharp stick pierced his palm. When he tried to pull it out, it snapped. He jerked out the last stub of the branch with his teeth. Blood gushed from his hand. He thought about where he was, thought about calling for help. He needed to stay calm. He slowly trekked back, bleeding the whole way.

After his friends bandaged his swollen hand, Seabrooke decided not to take any painkillers. “I wanted to make sure I could feel the pain, see how bad it was,” he says. His friends suggested going back down, but Seabrooke wasn’t ready to give up. He dismissed his injury as minor. “It’s a long way from the heart,” he told them. “I’ll be okay.”

An hour later, he tried walking the line. He was doing surprisingly well. He walked a little, and when he fell, he caught himself with his hands. When he looked down he saw that the blood had soaked the bandage, and was dripping through the line. “Needless to say,” Seabrooke says, “I was defeated.”

He couldn’t stop thinking about the Itus. He wanted to go back right away, but friends persuaded him to take some time to heal. For the next few weeks, Seabrooke trained on the ground, in parks, on other lines; he practiced walking that height, that length, and longer. In August 2014, he hosted the second annual highlining festival on the Chief. They rigged six lines in two gullies. He walked the Itus with the leash again, with a few falls. He knew he was too distracted to give it his full attention. He wanted a clean send with the leash—to walk across without a single catch. He returned to the line using better webbing, and finally got the finish he wanted. “It was glorious,” he says.

The day Seabrooke planned to free solo the Itus, there were highlines set up in both gullies on the Chief, but most of the highliners left for the other gully as Seabrooke got ready. They were too frightened to watch. Three close friends and two videographers with drone cameras stayed. Seabrooke started to grunt and pace. Everyone around him went quiet.

Seabrooke walked the line once with the harness on and the leash trailing behind, connected. As he walked, he imagined himself without the leash. His heart was racing.

He felt desire boiling inside of him. I can do this, he thought.

He stepped back onto the cliff, and untied himself from the line. Even though he was untethered, he decided to keep the harness on. He had a carabiner clipped to it, a last-ditch backup plan that gave him the determination to continue.

When he got on the line again, 290 meters off the ground with no safety cord, his body reacted immediately. Before he fully stood up, he collapsed. It was an overwhelming, instinctive reaction—evolution overriding and telling him, Don’t walk off the edge of the cliff. He breathed deeply, pulled himself up, and took a step. His body was shaking. He felt his nerves all the way down to his toes. He sat back on the line, gathered everything within himself, and let out a roar. “I screamed as loud as I could. And then I just stood up and started fighting for it.”

The first step was the hardest. Then, everything slowed down. He sunk his weight on the line. He grunted. He took a step. He took another. He smelled a fire from the woods, heard the drone buzzing around his head. He breathed. He did not think. He especially did not think about falling.

When he stepped off on the other end of the Itus, Seabrooke was alone. He laughed so hard he cried. He felt overwhelming joy and relief. It was a feeling unlike any other. “It’s one in a million,” he says. “It’s unreal.”

Maureen Kimble was sitting in her house in Peterborough, looking out at the lake, when her phone rang. “Hey Mama!” Seabrooke said. “I just broke the world record!” She froze. “You did what?” “Yeah, I just free soloed and broke the world record.”

Kimble quickly changed the subject. She told him that they’d just lost out on a condo they’d been interested in buying in Vancouver, and Seabrooke consoled her. She’d always been supportive about her son’s adventures until she started seeing the highlining photos online. “I was scared shitless,” she says, “and that was when he was wearing a tether.” She made it a point to never like any of his posts on social media. When Seabrooke called before a free solo, Kimble would say, “I don’t feel good about this.” She became bad for his mojo, so he switched to calling her after. That afternoon, she could no longer pretend to be okay with what he was doing. “It felt too real,” she says. “I just wanted it to go away.”

To an unknowing onlooker, the falls and catches in the first part of the two-minute world-record video look terrifying. For Seabrooke, it was a way to reset. Besides, he wanted the video to include him catching: “There’s no way it could have grabbed the media’s attention the way it did otherwise.” When Andy Lewis broke the first record, he caught the line three or four times, but the video edited out the falls, showing only the “amazing finale.” The Itus is nine meters longer than the line Lewis free soloed in 2011, and the video of Seabrooke’s walk quickly went viral—it’s been viewed almost 2 million times. (Seabrooke held the world record for a year. On August 24, 2016, German slackliner Friedi Kühne walked a 72-meter-long, 400-meter highline, setting the new free solo record.)

Kimble didn’t understand the magnitude of what her son had done until she watched the video. She finally clicked the like button. So proud of you, she wrote. The next day, she was alone at home when it hit her, what could have happened. “Right out of the blue,” she recalls, “I just started crying and crying and crying, and couldn’t stop.”

She is still haunted by her response to his phone call, even though Seabrooke hardly remembers it. “He was on top of the world—and I was just flat,” she says, her voice heavy. She will never encourage him to free solo, but if something ever happened, she says, she’d want him to know that she supports him “one hundred percent.”

From the balcony of her new apartment in North Vancouver, Kimble has a perfect view of the Lions, two snow-covered peaks with a 345-meter gap between them. Seabrooke has told her that he wants to walk across it. She looks out at the mountains and smiles uncertainly. “How can I not think about him all the time?”