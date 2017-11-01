jumpin’ joe

words: robert silverman

photography: david la spina

“After 40 years of doing it, I have to ask, 'What did I do?'”

Joe Caldwell, who spent 11 years as a defensive-minded small forward on the court in the ABA and NBA and then four decades in court, knows what he did. He doesn’t thunder or rage, but even with his languorous Texas drawl and tendency to refer to various authority figures as “Mister,” you hear the vestiges of anger in his voice. On the surface, Caldwell’s question is rhetorical. But there’s also an existential, doomed quality to it, as if it’s seeking acknowledgement of what was taken away.

In December 1974, while playing for the ABA’s Spirits of St. Louis, Caldwell was placed on indefinite suspension. According to the Spirits, he’d convinced star rookie Marvin “Bad News” Barnes to jump the team, an allegation Caldwell has always denied. For this, Caldwell says he was placed on a reserve list by the Spirits, sending him into basketball limbo. He then spent decades in courtrooms trying to prove that the ABA and his old team had conspired to keep him from playing pro basketball. The question of whether he was blackballed—and if the ABA violated U.S. antitrust laws—was litigated for over twenty years. It was finally decided in 1996, when the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the case.

"They made this one lie stand and it destroyed my career, my finances,” he says.

It was far from Caldwell’s only legal battle. He also spent nine years fighting Tedd Munchak, the one-time owner of the Carolina Cougars, who sued Caldwell in 1973 to avoid fulfilling the terms of a contract that would have paid Caldwell $6,600 per month pension—$600 for every season of his career—starting at age 55. According to Munchak, there was a typo in the deal and his intent actually was to pay Caldwell only $60 a month. He also spent an additional seven years enmeshed in a legal battle trying to recoup the $220,000 in salary the Spirits should have paid him, but had withheld, thanks to the 1974 suspension. And for an additional 14 years, he fought to extricate himself from a court-ordered bankruptcy that snatched away that last payment from the Spirits once he’d won it back.

Caldwell has a raconteur’s ease, punctuated with a remarkable ability to recall specific dates and details. While he rarely waxes nostalgic about the games themselves, he’ll recite chapter and verse about his post-basketball legal battles. He has kept all of the paperwork from the years winding through the legal system in his home outside Tempe. He originally bought the property for his mother but has lived there since 1978. Over the years, various members of his family have resided there too, including Caldwell’s grandson and soon-to-be Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III, expected to be a top-3 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Boxes filled to the brim with old and yellowing documents, all the contracts and supporting evidence, sit in Caldwell’s bedroom. A letter sent by ESPN apologizing for its depiction of him in the 30 for 30 documentary High Spirits is framed and hung on on his wall with pride, as if the act of maintaining and cataloguing this personal legal library is a justification in and of itself.

But his stacks of files are important signifiers of another basketball era, when labor could be crushed by management, owners could casually sling racist epithets, and it was unclear if professional basketball would ever prove to be anything more than a fringe sport. And yet, on the court, “Pogo Joe” or “Jumpin’ Joe,”—a long-limbed, athletic, defensive stopper—was the furthest thing from an anachronism. According to Curtis Harris, a doctoral student at American University focusing on basketball history, Caldwell is as good an avatar as you’ll find of an athlete whose game foreshadowed the present.

“The way he jumped, the way he attacked, both on offense and defense,” Harris explains, “You look at the court back then, like 1966, at a game with Joe Caldwell, after 30 seconds, you'd say, ‘Yeah, Joe Caldwell's not just a guy that's not just existing out there; he's out there progressing what's going to happen in basketball.’"

His peers certainly agree. Walt Frazier cackles with joy when asked about Caldwell’s game.

“Jumping Joe, Pogo Joe,” he says, his high-wattage grin practically bursting through the phone, “This guy was a phenomenal leaper. He could run. He was like Westbrook on the court, man. Very athletic. From the half court, [he would] maybe take one dribble, go down, and dunk the ball … His stupendous dunk shots, that was his trash talking symbol.” Frazier likens that pose to the iconic silhouette of Michael Jordan, “Cause he would go up with one hand, just float through the air. Man, just a ferocious type of dunk.”

Bob Costas, who served as play-by-play man for the Spirits at the ripe old age of 22, only got to see Caldwell play for a month, but he raves about his abilities.

“He could use his strength for positioning and he had leaping ability on top of it,” Costas says. “He played bigger than 6-4, 6-5 the same way Charles Barkley did,” a comparison that Caldwell echoed in a 1993 interview with The New York Times’ Richard Sandomir, saying he played small forward like “Charles Barkley without the extra weight.

Costas recalls a game between the Spirits of St. Louis and Utah Stars in 1974 in which Caldwell faced off against 19-year-old Moses Malone. Caldwell shut Malone down, holding him to a four-point outing despite Moses’ six-inch height advantage.

Harris says that Kawhi Leonard is the current player Caldwell reminds him of the most, even if Caldwell lacks Leonard’s shooting and ball-handling skills. Caldwell rejected that idea outright. “If my hands were like [Leonard’s] … Man, I hate to think," he says, practically giggling at the thought. "I used to ask God all the time, 'God, why do you not give me long fingers?’ And I'd hear a voice inside of my head say, 'Well, I can't give you everything.’"

If Caldwell’s game has aged well, the series of events that prematurely ended his career have all but been forgotten. They shouldn’t be. He not only fought for his own contractual rights; he worked tirelessly against the pending ABA-NBA merger, serving as a plaintiff in Oscar Robertson’s class-action antitrust lawsuit that forced the NBA grant players the right to free agency. You can draw a straight line across time from his actions (and that of all the NBA’s early labor pioneers) and the political and cultural agency wielded by the likes of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Caldwell’s story is one about a financially-strapped league trying to claw back a chunk of cash, or as Caldwell tells it, “They were trying to flim-flam me out of my money.” But Caldwell’s labor efforts were why a target had been placed on his back to begin with. Because he wanted players to be guaranteed a livable pension after their careers were over; because he wasn’t willing to remain silent when allegations of rigged games arose; and because wouldn’t continue play for an owner who threw around racial slurs, he was labeled a “troublemaker” and “clubhouse lawyer.” He had to be punished, lest others follow his lead.

Because of that, Caldwell says, “They destroyed everything.”

II

Joe Caldwell was born in 1941 Texas City, Texas, a port city that, like many Houston-area suburbs, was largely dependent on the oil and gas industry. At age six, he witnessed the Texas City Disaster, when a docked ship blew up and set off a series of explosions. By the time the fires were extinguished, 581 people had died and thousands were injured. Save for some minor bruises suffered by his sister, Caldwell’s family was left unharmed, but as he told Sam Smith in Hard Labor: The Battle That Birthed the Billion-Dollar NBA, “I can still see people flying through the air.”

His father worked as a longshoreman and mechanic, often meting out life lessons backed by corporal punishment. “He always told me to do my job, don't worry about anyone else,” Caldwell says, and when orders weren’t followed or tasks left unfinished, “he hit me with anything he had in his hand.”

His mother stayed at home raising Caldwell and his 10 brothers and sisters. Though the family’s income was relatively meager, there was always food on the table.

"All I know is that we were eating," Caldwell told The Phoenix New Times in 1989. "Black-eyed peas, okra, greens, all you had in the field. We had a big old Number Three tub we used to fill with hot water to take our baths in. Indoor plumbing? You're uptown. You learned to hang on, and you learned how to play sports."

At age 12, Caldwell and the rest of the clan left Texas for Los Angeles. He didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was a junior in high school but quickly became a prized recruit, Despite the best efforts of John Wooden to lure him to UCLA, Caldwell ultimately settled on Arizona State. Caldwell was working as a weed-puller on the UCLA campus when two assistants got him into a car and drove him to the Tempe campus. Before Caldwell knew it, he had signed a letter of intent.

Following a stellar college career at ASU and a trip to Tokyo as part of the gold medal-winning men’s 1964 Olympic basketball team, Caldwell was selected second overall by the Detroit Pistons.

Even in those early years, Caldwell was willing to voice his concerns and speak his mind, violating harshly-enforced if unwritten rules. Midway through his second season, the Pistons fired head coach Charles Wolf; with the team hunting for a replacement, Caldwell suggested Earl Lloyd, a Pistons assistant who had been the first African-American to play in the NBA and had proven an invaluable resource to Caldwell during his rookie year, serving as a mentor and guide. So, “I go in with my dumb butt, saying to [Pistons owner] Mr. Fred Zollner, 'I really like Earl Lloyd and I think he's doing a wonderful thing, helping me,’” Caldwell says.

Zollner was less-than thrilled. “Man, he started screaming at me, ‘I run this team. I pay you. You must apologize,’” Caldwell says, laughing.

Caldwell acquiesced, but a little over a year later he was traded, largely at his request. Still, he chuckles, describing a report in the Detroit Free Press following the transaction in which an unnamed Pistons official called him a "loser" who didn't like “pork or white women.” (There are no such statements in the December 29, 1965 edition of the Detroit Free Press covering the trade, though it’s possible that Caldwell misremembered which outlet published the article.)

Caldwell says he confronted the reporter who wrote the article and told him he was "wrong on both counts. Hell, I like both of them." he says, laughing, “And that was the end of that story."

The St. Louis Hawks, a team in the process of rebuilding following Bob Petit’s retirement, traded for Caldwell. They had a deep and potent roster: Lenny Wilkins manned the point, Lou Hudson handled the bulk of the scoring load along with center Zelmo Beaty, and forwards Bill Bridges and a young Paul Silas cleaned up the boards. Caldwell was charged with shutting down an opponent’s top scoring guard or forward.

Just before the start of the 1967-68 season, Caldwell was aiming for a new two-year contract. He hunkered down with the St. Louis Hawks’ owner, Ben Kerner, who came to visit him at the George Washington Hotel at 7:30 on a Sunday morning.

Per then-NBA rules, free agency didn’t exist. Once a contract expired, a team still maintained the rights to that player via a “reserve clause.” A player’s only leverage came from threatening to hold out until he and the team agreed on a dollar figure. But if an owner wouldn’t bend, the player risked missing gobs of playing time, thus decreasing his value. The longer he remained on the sidelines, the more he was likely to be hounded by the era’s pro-management press, the vast majority of which that was all-too willing to paint a holdout as greedy and selfish.

As such, Kerner had little reason to give in to Caldwell’s demands. He initially offered Caldwell $30,000 for the coming season, followed by $27,000 for 1968-69. Though Caldwell was working without an agent on his behalf, he initially, balked at the pay cut. But he and his wife had found a home they wanted to buy and had existing debts to pay off. So Kerner offered a sweetener: If Caldwell signed the proposed contract as-is, he would loan him the $20,000 needed to cover the house and other debts. Caldwell agreed, even though the loan wasn't explicitly included in the contract. (Kerner insisted that getting it in writing would be a violation of NBA bylaws.)





They shook hands, and that was enough for Caldwell, whose father had taught him that “a man's handshake is his word,” he says. That same morning, he and his family went to church. There, “I thanked God for sending Ben Kerner," and told his wife that everything was set.





The following Monday, Caldwell marched into Kerner's office to finalize the agreement only to discover that Kerner had come down with a sudden and crippling case of temporary amnesia. "What am I, a damn bank?" Kerner spat out, according to Caldwell. “I was stunned. I couldn't say nothing."

All the paperwork on the house was in order and without Kerner’s promised loan, it would soon be gone. In shock, Caldwell turned to leave and just as he reached the door, he was stopped dead in his tracks by Kerner’s voice, one Caldwell imitates on the phone and describes as “little and whiny.”

"Hey, Joe," Kerner needled him, "Remember: Always get it in writing."





"It's like he stuck me and turned the knife," Caldwell says. “[His voice] still echoes in my head.”